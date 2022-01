The Lotte Giants will open their 2022 season with two games on the road versus Kiwoom on April 2nd.

They will play their first home game on April 8th versus Doosan where they will host a three-game series.

There will be 144 games on the schedule again this year with the All-Star break taking place from July 15-21 and the All-Star game taking place on July 16.

There will also be no break in the season this year for the Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China in September.