Lotte Parts Ways With Dan Straily, Add Aaron Wilkerson as Replacement

In a bid to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season, the Lotte Giants have parted ways with pitcher Dan Straily and recruited Aaron Wilkerson as a replacement foreign pitcher.

Lotte Giants announced their successful acquisition of the 34-year-old Aaron Wilkerson, who previously played for Japan’s Hanshin Tigers during the last season.

The team signed a contract with Wilkerson for a total of $350,000, comprising a $250,000 annual salary and $100,000 in options.

Standing at an impressive height of 188 cm and weighing 104 kg, Wilkerson is a right-handed pitcher who made his professional debut in 2014 as an amateur free agent in Boston.

He has appeared in 14 major league games throughout his career. In 158 minor league games, he boasts a record of 58 wins and 31 losses, with a commendable 3.42 earned run average over 783.2 innings pitched.

During his time with the Hanshin Tigers, he achieved a 5-5 record in 14 games, pitching 70.2 innings with a 4.08 earned run average.

Lotte Giants have high expectations for Wilkerson, particularly praising his excellent fastball movement and control over his breaking ball. They believe these qualities will greatly contribute to the team’s performance. Additionally, they appreciate his experience in adapting to Asian baseball while playing in the Japanese professional league.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Wilkerson stated, “I am incredibly proud and delighted to be a part of Lotte, the most popular club in the league. I will give my all to win games and contribute to the team’s success.”

Wilkerson is expected enter Korea on July 19, complete the necessary administrative procedures, and undergo conditioning before a date is set for his debut.