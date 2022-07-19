Lotte Premium Outlet Dongbusan Opens “Tasty Outlet” Food Court

Lotte Premium Outlet Dongbusan has opened a “Tasty Outlet” Food Court with 12 new restaurants, including seven that are making their first appearance in Busan.

The new food court, renovated for the first time in eight years, is located on the third floor of the outlet which expanded its food court from 230 pyeong to 325.

Tasty Ground’s new concept revolves around restaurants from Seoul as well as introducing a pet-friendly restaurant.

What to Expect at Tasty Ground

Gangnam’s “Firebell”, a famous homemade burger shop enjoyed by celebrities makes in debut in Busan as well as “Jingawa”, which has a 360-year-old recipe for handcraft Japanese noodles.

“Tinh Tinh Express” brings a taste of Hanoi street food, “Ojangdongheungnamjip” offers a 70 year old naengmyeon recipe, and “Grilled Grill”, specializing in grilled fish are also on offer.

A “Pet Ground” has also been introduced near the entrance which has 16 seats and minimalizes contact with shoppers. It also offers you a chance to dine face-to-face seated with your pet.

The outlet has stepped up its dining game within the past year with the additions of Mad for Garlic which moved from HarborTown in Haeundae and also introduced a Gentz Bakery last month.

An Outback Steakhouse is also scheduled to open in September.