Lotte Premium Outlets Hosts ‘Gijang Shop’ Flea Market to Boost Local Businesses

In a bid to bolster sales opportunities for small local enterprises, Lotte Premium Outlets Dongbusan Branch is gearing up to launch its second ‘Gijang Shop’ flea market event, scheduled from the 10th to the 14th.

Visitors can expect to find Gijang’s famed seaweed and kelp, alongside instant tofu snacks and locally crafted air freshener accessories. The event will feature unique experience booths, including macramé workshops and plaster paint activities.

The ‘Gijang Shop’ serves as a collaborative platform, fostering mutual benefits for the region’s small businesses. Following a successful debut last October, the event returns with approximately 10 participating companies.

Recruitment efforts targeted Gijang-gun’s youth and social enterprises over the past month, with Lotte Premium Outlet Dongbusan providing participation subsidies and ‘Bogo Store’ organizing the event, covering logistics and offering its branding support.