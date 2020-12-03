SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Re-signs Ace Pitcher Dan Straily

Haps Staff

The Lotte Giants have announced that they have re-signed ace pitcher Dan Straily for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old started 31 games this past season, compiling a 15-4 record with a 2.50 ERA. He also led the league with 205 strikeouts.

He signed for $1.2 million which includes a $900,000 salary and a $300,000 signing bonus.

“I’m happy to be back with Lotte next season. I’m looking forward to going back to Korea to prepare for the new season with my teammates. I hope everyone is doing well,” he said after signing.

Straily had reportedly had interest from three major league teams, including the LA Angels, but decided to return to Lotte.

