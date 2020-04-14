SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Haps Staff

The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.

They are scheduled to play Samsung on April 23 and NC on April 24. Both games begin at 2 p.m. and will be played without fans.

The Giants will also play two away games — in Changwon versus NC on the 21st and in Daegu against Samsung on the 27th.

The league will meet next Tuesday to decide when and if the season will open, which is looking to be around May 9th if approved.

It will make the decision after the government decides Sunday whether or not to lift the strict social distancing campaign around the country.

ESPN in the US is also expected to broadcast KBO games this year as it looks to fill the void in live sports matches in America.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lotte Giants

Three Lotte Giants Intrasquad Games to be Broadcast on TV

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will broadcast three intrasquad exhibition games on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of this month at 6 pm on TV and the Internet.
Read more
Sports News

Jinju to Temporarily Close All Outdoor Sports Facilities From Today

Haps Staff -
Jinju City in Gyeongnam Province has announced that seven outdoor public sports facilities, including the Jinju Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus from today.
Read more
Sports News

2020 World Table Tennis Championships Will Be Postponed Once Again

Haps Staff -
The 2020 World Table Tennis Championships which were rescheduled for June in Busan will be delayed once again.
Read more
Busan IPark

Busan IPark Bring In New Faces Ahead of Return to Top Tier

Tomas Marcantonio -
Tomas Marcantonio takes a look at the Busan IPark's new signings ahead of this year's return to K League 1 action.
Read more
Sports

KBO Pushes Back Its Start to Late April

Haps Staff -
The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the beginning of its season once again, moving the starting date to late April.
Read more
Sports

KBL Cancels The Rest of the Season

Haps Staff -
The Korean Basketball League has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season including the playoffs.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Married Couple Caught Violating Self-Isolation in Gijang

Busan News Haps Staff -
A married couple in their 60s who have been ordered to self-isolate at their residence in Gijang-gun after arriving from Cambodia have been caught for violating the quarantine measures.
Read more

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.
Read more

2020 Busan Global Gathering Postponed Until September

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.
Read more

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Local Destinations hapsadmin -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
8.4 ° C
9 °
7 °
66 %
1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea