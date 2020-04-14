Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.

They are scheduled to play Samsung on April 23 and NC on April 24. Both games begin at 2 p.m. and will be played without fans.

The Giants will also play two away games — in Changwon versus NC on the 21st and in Daegu against Samsung on the 27th.

The league will meet next Tuesday to decide when and if the season will open, which is looking to be around May 9th if approved.

It will make the decision after the government decides Sunday whether or not to lift the strict social distancing campaign around the country.

ESPN in the US is also expected to broadcast KBO games this year as it looks to fill the void in live sports matches in America.