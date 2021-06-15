Lotte Shopping to Open “Dong Busan Maison” in East Busan Later This Month

Lotte Shopping will open “Dong Busan Maison” shopping mall later this month the company has announced.

“Maison Dong Busan” is the city’s first living-specialized mall with a total floor area of 23,044 square meters over its two floors located in the Osiria Tourism Complex.

A total of 50 brands are set to enter, including furniture, sofas, and home appliances to provide a premium shopping experience with stores set up like real living spaces.

Top brands including Hanssem, Simmons, ACE, Tempur and Sealy, as well as a Samsung Digital Plaza and an LG Electronics store are set to open.

Additionally, “Pet Park” tailored to the trends of pet dogs, “Brick Campus” where you can experience Lego exhibitions, and a special skateboard specialty shop are also onsite.

The mall is expected to open on June 25th with lots of grand opening events.