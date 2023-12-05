Image: City of Busan
Lotte Shopping’s “Busan CFC” Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

By Haps Staff

Lotte Shopping commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for the “Busan CFC” (Customer Fulfillment Center) at its construction site in Mieum-dong in Gangseo-gu.

After the successful conclusion of an investment MOU over the past three months, a collaborative effort between the City of Busan, the Metropolitan Police Agency, and Lotte Shopping was set into motion, swiftly advancing administrative procedures.

The Busan CFC, an automated logistics center, is strategically located in the International Industrial Logistics City in Gangseo-gu, with plans to operate from the second half of 2025.

The facility, spanning 1,000 pyeong, will serve as a vital component of Lotte Shopping’s smart logistics network, contributing to the nationwide application of Ocado’s system and aims to generate 2,100 new jobs.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dongbin remarked, “The initiation of Lotte’s new online grocery business in Busan marks a significant step, symbolizing the collaboration between Lotte and Ocado. This venture is poised to introduce a highly competitive online grocery platform domestically.”

Lotte Shopping’s commitment extends beyond logistics, with plans to actively engage in shared growth with the region. The CFC will function as a dedicated smart logistics center for online groceries, supporting local businesses in developing digital sales channels and promoting regionally-produced products in Lotte stores.

Haps Staff
