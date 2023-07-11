Lotte Signs Nico Goodrum to Replace Jack Rex

The Lotte Giants has made a foreign hitter change, replacing Jack Rex with Nico Goodrum.

Goodrum, a 1.92m tall, 99kg right-handed infield utility player, signed a contract with Lotte for an annual salary of $400,000.

Having played for teams like the Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and the Boston Red Sox, Goodrum brings experience to the Giants.

In his career, he has participated in 402 major league games, recording 305 hits and 42 home runs.

Goodrum expressed his excitement to join Lotte Giants and play alongside their passionate fans.

He aims to contribute to the team’s success in the crucial second half of the season.

Goodrum will join the team’s training on July 16th and undergo registration procedures to become an official member of the Lotte Giants.