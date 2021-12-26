Lotte Signs Pitchers Charlie Barnes and Glenn Sparkman

The Lotte Giants have announced their foreign pitching staff for 2022 with the signings of Charlie Barnes and Glenn Sparkman.

The 26-year-old Barnes from South Carolina is a left-handed pitcher who played for the Minnesota Twins last season appearing in 9 games and posting a 5.92 ERA with 20 strikeouts.

Texas native, Sparkman, 29, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 and last played for the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB in Japan. He pitched 17 innings for the Buffaloes, posting an 0-1 record with a 6.88 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

The players join DJ Peters who is expected to play centerfield for the Giants this season.