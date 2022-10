The Lotte Giants will retire slugger Lee Dae-ho’s number 10 the club announced.

Lee will become only the second player in club history to be bestowed the honor, after the late Choi Dong-won’s number 11.

Lee made his debut in 2001 and has played 17 years for the club. He also had stints in Japan and the U.S.

He has a career average of .309 with 372 home runs and 1,418 RBI’s as well as 2,194 hits.

The Giants will honor Lee during his last home game which is October 8th versus LG.