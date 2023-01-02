Lotte Tower May Finally Break Ground This Year

As the Lotte Group applied for permission to build Busan Lotte Tower, the Lotte Tower construction project in Jung-gu, which has been promised for more than 20 years, is expected to go into full swing.

According to the city of Busan and the Lotte Group on the 2nd, Lotte Group submitted an application for building permission for the Lotte Tower to the city on the 30th of last month.

The city is expected to issue a building permit within this month after an internal review and deliberation on the safety structure of the building. Lotte Tower construction is expected to resume within the first half of this year.

It is known that the contents of the building permit application submitted by the Lotte Group are not significantly different from last year’s architectural review.

Previously, in September of last year, Lotte Group raised the height of the Lotte Tower from 300m to 340m, changed the building design to the shape of a ‘seon wave’ (waves on the prow when a ship is running), and passed the architectural review conditionally.

The city is expected to decide whether to grant the building permit within a month at the latest.

As there is no significant change from the design at the time of the architectural review, the general analysis is that if no defects are found in the safety structure, permission will be granted without difficulty.

However, at the time of the architectural review, a condition was attached to receive additional advice from experts to harmonize with the existing commercial facilities, and whether or not this part was implemented could be a variable.

Lotte Group plans to start full-scale construction within the first half of this year once the building permit is granted.

Completion is expected by the end of 2025.

After the city sold the area of the former Busan City Hall in Jung-gu to the Lotte Group in 1996, discussions on building the Lotte Tower began in earnest.

Lotte Group received a building permit and began construction of the 107-story (428m) Lotte Tower in 2001.