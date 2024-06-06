Lotte Tower Project Delayed Once Again

Lotte Shopping, the developer of the Busan Lotte Tower project, has finalized the design plan and is beginning the licensing process in earnest following previous controversies over design changes.

The company aims to complete the licensing process with the revised design by the end of this year and break ground early next year.

However, the completion date has been pushed back to 2028, approximately two years later than originally planned.

According to the city of Busan and Lotte Shopping, the revised plan for Busan Lotte Tower was submitted to the Busan Central Fire Department on June 3rd for firefighting performance inspection.

Following this, the plan will undergo the city’s integrated architectural review and implementation plan approval, with the goal of finalizing the design by the end of the year.

The revised design features significant changes, particularly the inclusion of a 5-star hotel, auxiliary facilities, and offices on the middle floors of the tower, which were initially planned to be empty.

The original design focused on an observatory, with the tower consisting of 7 underground floors and 67 above-ground floors, reaching a height of 342.5 meters.

The 1st to 13th floors were intended for Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch as sales facilities, while the 14th to 54th floors were mostly left vacant, and the upper floors dedicated to an observatory and gallery.

In the new design, the 10th to 30th floors will be converted to office space, the 40th to 48th floors to hotel facilities, and the 50th to 59th floors to hotel rooms. The highest floors, above the 60th, will feature an indoor observatory and an outdoor rooftop observatory with a 360-degree view.

Despite the redesign, the construction of Busan Lotte Tower is now likely to begin in the first half of next year, with the completion date pushed to 2028.

Lotte Shopping has committed to pursuing the project without further interruptions.

Local concerns about potential further delays persist. Lotte Shopping previously broke ground in August of last year but faced controversy by initiating design changes eight months later.

On June 3rd, members of the Busan City Council’s Construction and Transportation Committee inspected the site and urged for proper construction progress.

The city of Busan is closely monitoring the project and intends to maintain pressure on Lotte to ensure timely completion.