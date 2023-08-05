Image: Lotte Shopping
Busan News

Lotte Tower To Begin Construction August 17th

By BeFM News

The construction of the Busan Lotte Tower, set to become a landmark of Busan’s original downtown, is finally entering construction.

According to Busan City and Lotte Group today, Lotte Shopping will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Busan Lotte Tower construction site on the 17th – with the completion date targeted for the first half of 2026.

The project was initially approved in 2000 with 107 floors and a height of 428 meters but faced delays due to concerns about profitability.

Once completed, Busan Lotte Tower will be the second tallest building in Busan, surpassed only by LCT Landmark Tower (411.6m). Nationally, it will be the third tallest after the 123rd floor (554.5m) Lotte Tower in Jamsil, Seoul.

City officials and Lotte anticipate that the tower will become a landmark in the North Port area, where the potential 2030 World Expo may be held.

The completion of Busan Lotte Tower is expected to revitalize tourism in the old city center, which has taken a backseat to areas like Haeundae and Seomyeon.

While tourists have been gathering in the original city center, centered around Yeongdo-gu, the lack of a clear attraction has been a concern. The tourism industry believes that Lotte Tower in Busan could address this issue.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

Ambiq, 새로운 초저전력 프로세서로 원격 의료 모니터링 분야 성장 가속화

CIP, 60억 유로에 육박하는 금액으로 CI V 1차 출자 약정 마감, 관련 분야에서 세계 최대 규모 펀드가 될 전망

Wish, 국제 운송업체인 Rincos와의 파트너십을 통해 더 많은 한국 판매자 유치에 나서

Floship CEO인 Josh Tsui, 뉴욕 Lead Innovation Summit에서 물류 기술 미래에 대한 경영 비전 토크 및 시상식 참가

Aztiq과 Innobic, AEMH가 보유한 Lotus 보통주 2차 공모 가격 발표

Verifone, 새로운 브랜드 론칭

Busan
clear sky
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
66 %
1kmh
0 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 