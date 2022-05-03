Image: Lotte Water Park Busan
Lotte Water Park in Gimhae Offering Exciting Events for Family Month

Haps Staff

Lotte Water Park in Gimhae has several events for the family in the month of May.

16 pools and slides await visitors, including the Swing Slide, Tube Slide, and the nation’s largest indoor wave pool “Tiki Wave”.

An air bounce slide was also introduced at the Tike Wave pool.

For the little ones, a Toddler Pool and Tiki Aquaplex are available to enjoy playing with water buckets.

Dang Daeng Water Park exclusively for families with dogs is also available until the 15th

On the 5th and 22nd, a 25-member K-pop dance team will also be on hand to entertain visitors from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawaiian Stage in front of the outdoor wave pool.

Pengyo, the water park mascot, will also be on hand on the 5th, 7th, and 8th to greet guests and to have a photo session with kids.

You can find more information about the water park here.

