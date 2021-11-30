Lotte Water Park in Gimhae to Open Indoor Water Park For Winter Season From December 4th

Lotte Water Park in Gimhae will open its indoor water park on December 4th for the winter season.

The indoor facilities provide a warm environment despite the outside cold on the same scale as the outdoor facilities.

16 pools and slides await visitors, including the Swing Slide, Tube Slide, and the nation’s largest indoor wave pool “Tiki Wave”.

In addition, from the 24th, a new air bounce slide will also be introduced at the Tike Wave pool.

For the little ones, a Toddler Pool and Tiki Aquaplex are available to enjoy playing with water buckets.

Discount tickets are available in line with the opening for the winter season.

Indoor facilities are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and public holidays until Christmas Eve when it will operate daily until March 1st as well.

Lotte Water Park follows quarantine guidelines including temperature checks and call-in or QR Code registration and provides a water mask for free.

You can find more information about the water park here.