Lotte Water Park to Open Daily During The Winter Season

Lotte Water Park announced that it will operate a water park where you can enjoy the largest indoor wave pool in Korea during the week.

Normally, during the spring and fall seasons, the indoor water park was operated only on weekends. However, it is open on all weekdays, weekends, and public holidays for the winter season.

In the indoor water park, you can enjoy a variety of activities.

Facilities include the ‘Tiki Wave’, the largest indoor wave pool in Korea, ‘Tiki River’, a flowing water pool that you can enjoy while riding a tube, ‘Tiki Aquaplex’ where you can enjoy a cool splash of water, ‘Healing Spa Pool’, and three types of water slides.

In addition, customer engagement events are also organized. Until the 1st of next month, the ‘Lucky Locker’ event will be held where a gift package is prepared in the locker. The products range from food and beverage vouchers that can be used on the same day for water play facilities.

During the first week of next year and during the Lunar New Year holiday, a ‘New Year’s traditional folk game’ event is held to present product exchange vouchers.