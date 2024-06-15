Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Gear Up for a Fun-Filled Summer

Lotte World Adventure Busan is set to beat the summer heat with a range of exciting activities, upgraded from last year.

The park will host the “Magic Water Festival,” featuring various water activities and fireworks displays, promising a season filled with entertainment.

Not to be outdone, Gimhae Lotte Water Park will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a “pool party” featuring top DJs.

Lotte World Adventure Busan’s ‘Magic Water Festival’

Lotte World Adventure Busan will hold the “Magic Water Festival” until September 1st.

The festival’s highlight is the “Cooling Parade,” featuring the boat-shaped float “Discovery” and 30 actors dressed as sailors.

Visitors can enjoy the performance while getting drenched by various water spray devices. The festival also includes “Water Pang Pang,” offering water gun fights and percussion performances by the “Tropical Band” twice a day.

The outdoor “Water Ground” play area, located in front of the Garden Stage, is perfect for cooling off. It features a “battle zone” with covers and obstacles for water gun fights and a “splash zone” with sunbeds and umbrellas for relaxation. Free water gun rentals are available on weekends from 2:40 to 4:40 p.m. The park also provides a transparent dome lounge with air conditioning and sunshades, along with props for creating memorable photos.

Two must-visit attractions at Lotte World Adventure Busan are the “Giant Splash,” a thrilling ride that descends from a height of 45 meters at a speed of 100 km/h, and “Ogre’s Flume,” a 6-seater boat ride offering views of Busan’s sea and the theme park from 20 meters above.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy the “Fireworks with Night Parade” on the 29th, with performances set against the backdrop of Lorry Castle.

In celebration of Patriots and Veterans Month, the park offers a 40% discount to soldiers, police, firefighters, and one accompanying person throughout June. An affiliated card discount provides up to 50% off a comprehensive pass. The “Splash Bar” package, including slush ice cream jelly, is available for 35,000 won (adults), a 35% discount from the regular price.

Gimhae Lotte Water Park’s 10th Anniversary ‘Pool Party’

Lotte Water Park in Jangyu, Gimhae will host a “Night Pool DJ Party” on the 22nd to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The event kicks off with a DJ performance, featuring DJ and producer “DJ38SUN” and comedian-turned-DJ “Newjin Monk (Seongho Yoon).” Monk Newjin will perform his popular songs “Rebirth in Paradise” and “Buddha Handsome,” followed by a 10-minute fireworks display.

To attend the event, guests must purchase a separate night ticket. The night ticket allows access to water play facilities, including slides, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by the DJ performance. Detailed information is available on the Lotte Water Park website.

In honor of its anniversary, Lotte Water Park has introduced a new wave island stage at “Giant Wave,” Korea’s largest outdoor wave pool.

Designed in the shape of a sailing ship, this stage allows guests to enjoy performances without leaving the water.

The stage includes DJing and dancing, with 50 water spray devices, sound, and lighting equipment to enhance the experience.