Image: Lotte World
Local Destinations

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Hosting LNY Events

By Haps Staff

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Lotte Water Park have unveiled their plans for a four-day ‘Folk Game Festival’ starting on February 9th.

In the ‘Joyful Meadow Zone’ and ‘Wonder Stage’ of Lotte World Adventure Busan, traditional hanbok-clad performers will engage guests in various folk games such as Tuho, Jegichagi, and Yutnori every day at noon.

Lotte Water Park, with its heated water facilities, will offer folk games and diverse events for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Traditional games like yutnori and tuho can be experienced in the lobby, with daily family participation events at 4 p.m.

Prizes are up for grabs, and a special photo wall celebrating the Year of the Blue Dragon will be available. An instant photo-taking event starts at 10 a.m., and the ‘Lucky Locker’ event will randomly gift 20 people every day during the holidays.

Lotte World Adventure Busan provides package products for 2 to 4 people, including a discounted photo opportunity, with savings of up to 31%. Lotte Water Park offers family tickets for 2 to 3 people at a discounted rate of up to 48%.

Individuals born on February 29th will receive special discounts throughout February. Lotte World Adventure Busan extends a 50% discount, while Lotte Water Park offers a 55% discount.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Destinations: Igidae Coastal Trail Turns Into a Nighttime Attraction

“Fountain Square” to be Built in Gwangbok-ro

BTS Agency Requests Removal of Sculptures, Creating Concerns for Tourism Impact

Busan Destinations: Citizen’s Park Lit Up Until February 25th

Busan Destinations: Club D Oasis Named First ‘National Health Hot Springs’ in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For January

The Latest

Half a Million People Expected to Visit Busan During Seollal

Events to Look Forward to in February in Busan

Winter Illumination at Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

부산시, 올해 「공개공지 활성화 지원사업」 공모 실시

Rice Consumption in Korea Reaches a New Low

Gohyeon Port Bridge In Geoje to Open on February 1st

Busan
broken clouds
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
70 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 