Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Hosting LNY Events

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Lotte Water Park have unveiled their plans for a four-day ‘Folk Game Festival’ starting on February 9th.

In the ‘Joyful Meadow Zone’ and ‘Wonder Stage’ of Lotte World Adventure Busan, traditional hanbok-clad performers will engage guests in various folk games such as Tuho, Jegichagi, and Yutnori every day at noon.

Lotte Water Park, with its heated water facilities, will offer folk games and diverse events for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Traditional games like yutnori and tuho can be experienced in the lobby, with daily family participation events at 4 p.m.

Prizes are up for grabs, and a special photo wall celebrating the Year of the Blue Dragon will be available. An instant photo-taking event starts at 10 a.m., and the ‘Lucky Locker’ event will randomly gift 20 people every day during the holidays.

Lotte World Adventure Busan provides package products for 2 to 4 people, including a discounted photo opportunity, with savings of up to 31%. Lotte Water Park offers family tickets for 2 to 3 people at a discounted rate of up to 48%.

Individuals born on February 29th will receive special discounts throughout February. Lotte World Adventure Busan extends a 50% discount, while Lotte Water Park offers a 55% discount.