Lotte World Adventure Busan Announces Ticket Prices and Reservation System Ahead of its Opening

Lotte World Adventure Busan has announced its ticket prices and an advanced reservation system ahead of its opening on March 31.

An official from the theme park said that they will open a reservation system two weeks before the park opens to comply with the government’s quarantine regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to alleviate traffic conditions in the area.

No details on how they will operate the reservation were given.

During the advanced ticket registration system, the park will only be allowed to operate at 50% of its capacity of 12,000.

The park will only sell All-day tickets in the advanced ticket registration system and plans to start selling afternoon tickets when that period ends.

Admission for the All-day pass is 47,000 won for adults, 39,000 won for teenagers, and 33,000 won for children and seniors.

For the afternoon pass which begins at 4 p.m., the prices are 33,000 won for adults, 31,000 won for teenagers, and 29,000 won for children and seniors.