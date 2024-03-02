Image: Lotte World Adventure Busan
Local Destinations

Lotte World Adventure Busan Gears Up For Spring

By Haps Staff

Lotte World Adventure Busan has been transformed into a magical kingdom adorned with vibrant flowers to welcome the spring season and the new semester.

The park features yellow and pink hues, along with various entertainment options.

Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, the theme park will host fireworks and special events.

The ‘Blossom School’ spring festival, starting from March 1st, offers floral decorations and a special street performance titled ‘Royal Magic School’.

To mark the anniversary, a night parade and spectacular fireworks are scheduled for March 30th, accompanied by performances against the backdrop of Lorry Castle.

A ‘Second Birthday Party with Queen Lorry’ performance and various programs are set to entertain visitors.

Additionally, new spring-themed goods and food offerings, including cherry blossom and four-leaf clover motifs, will be available.

The roller coaster restaurant, ‘Food Drop’, has been revamped in collaboration with BBQ, offering a diverse menu of 67 items for a unique dining experience.

Various prize events and online promotions will also take place, making Lotte World Busan an exciting destination for spring outings.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Haeundae Beach Ranks #3 on Tripadvisor’s “Best Beaches in Asia” List

Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival to be Canceled This Year

Jeongwol Daeboreum Events Taking Place This Saturday Around Busan

Proposed Plan Would Bring Big Changes to Gwangalli Beach

Busan Destinations: Enjoy the City at Night With These Fun Activities

Scaled Back Lunar New Year Drone Performance to Take Place Tonight in Gwangalli

The Latest

Busan’s 13 Universities Fail to Fill 1,569 Students Slots

Intercity Bus Service Between Haeundae and Yangsan Resumes

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For March

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

Busan
few clouds
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
49 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 