Lotte World Adventure Busan Gears Up For Spring

Lotte World Adventure Busan has been transformed into a magical kingdom adorned with vibrant flowers to welcome the spring season and the new semester.

The park features yellow and pink hues, along with various entertainment options.

Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, the theme park will host fireworks and special events.

The ‘Blossom School’ spring festival, starting from March 1st, offers floral decorations and a special street performance titled ‘Royal Magic School’.

To mark the anniversary, a night parade and spectacular fireworks are scheduled for March 30th, accompanied by performances against the backdrop of Lorry Castle.

A ‘Second Birthday Party with Queen Lorry’ performance and various programs are set to entertain visitors.

Additionally, new spring-themed goods and food offerings, including cherry blossom and four-leaf clover motifs, will be available.

The roller coaster restaurant, ‘Food Drop’, has been revamped in collaboration with BBQ, offering a diverse menu of 67 items for a unique dining experience.

Various prize events and online promotions will also take place, making Lotte World Busan an exciting destination for spring outings.