Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

By Haps Staff

Lotte World Adventure Busan is gearing up for an enchanting ‘Miracle Winter’ season from the 3rd of next month until December 31st, offering visitors an immersive Christmas experience.

The theme park has undergone a transformation to evoke the festive spirit and the magic of the winter season.

At the main entrance plaza, a towering 5-meter Christmas tree will greet guests, setting the stage for the holiday wonderland while the centerpiece Royal Garden Fountain has been revamped into an ‘Illumination Fountain Tree Forest’.

One of the highlights is the revamped ‘Rottey’s Magic Forest Parade,’ decked with snowflake ornaments and pristine white snow.

Additionally, visitors can relish a range of winter-themed delectables such as ‘Snowman Cotton Candy,’ ‘Sweet Potato Latte,’ and ‘Seed Hotteok,’ as well as browse through an assortment of Christmas-inspired merchandise.

To elevate the festive ambiance, a live band clad in Christmas attire will regale visitors with traditional carols, heightening the holiday cheer throughout the theme park.

Lotte World Adventure Busan has exciting plans for December, including the creation of an ‘ice sledding slope’ and a ‘snow hill’ around the Garden Stage. Recognizing the region’s relatively mild winter climate, these snow-themed attractions promise a joyful experience for all, allowing guests to revel in the joy of playing in the snow.

For those seeking a cozy retreat, the addition of ‘Transparent Domes’ within the park is a welcome treat.

Equipped with heated benches and ambient lighting, these domes offer a snug and inviting space for guests to relax and unwind while soaking in the festive ambiance.

