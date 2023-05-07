Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

Lotte World Busan Announces Special Events for Family Month

BeFM News

Lotte World Busan has announced a series of events to celebrate Family Month, including a fireworks parade.

In celebration of its first anniversary, the “Fireworks with Night Parade” event allows visitors to enjoy fireworks and laser shows alongside lively performances

Additionally, children can participate in the parade as fairy tale characters through the “Lory Boutique” program.

More information on the event can be found on the Lotte World Busan’s website and social media. The program is available to children aged 6 to 10 and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, paid through online reservations.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
38 %
7.2kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 