Lotte World Busan Announces Special Events for Family Month

Lotte World Busan has announced a series of events to celebrate Family Month, including a fireworks parade.

In celebration of its first anniversary, the “Fireworks with Night Parade” event allows visitors to enjoy fireworks and laser shows alongside lively performances

Additionally, children can participate in the parade as fairy tale characters through the “Lory Boutique” program.

More information on the event can be found on the Lotte World Busan’s website and social media. The program is available to children aged 6 to 10 and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, paid through online reservations.