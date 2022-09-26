Lotte World Busan Holding Zombie Performances For Halloween Season

Lotte World Busan has started its ‘Halloween Season’ until November 13th with a ‘Halloween Royal Garden Party’ held every night with a zombie performance.

Based on the main theme of Lotte World Busan, ‘The kingdom of fairy tales that fell into a deep sleep due to the witch’s curse’, episodes of the protagonists who did not sleep and turned into zombies will be presented with performance actors.

A photo time with giant zombies over 2m tall are available, and the party will be held twice every day at 7 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on the ‘Garden Stage’. There will, however, be no performances on Tuesdays.

Halloween-themed food and souvenirs are also prepared, as the eight food and beverage stores located in the park will be decorated with Halloween props, and ‘Viking Snack’, ‘Rainbow Cafe’ and ‘Golden Egg Cafe’ will offer Halloween season limited menus.

The main product store also sells ‘Cutie Halloween’, a pumpkin ghost and ‘Horror Halloween’ character product that transforms into a bat, after decorating it with a Halloween atmosphere.

Seasonal-limited items such as a cloak bag, bracelet, neck pillow, and other items with Halloween characters will be on sale until the 13th of next month.

A makeup shop is operated in the square in front of the Garden Stage which lets guests try on various costumes suitable for Halloween and to wear special makeup that can make you become a zombie.

The ‘Horror Halloween Pass’, which consists of one Halloween makeup ticket and one general pass, can be purchased online or offline at a discount of about 20% from the regular price until the 30th.