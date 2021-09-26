Lotte World Theme Park Opening Delayed Until Next March

Lotte World Theme Park in Gijang-gun has announced that it will delay its opening by six months.

They announced the postponement due to delays in overseas rides that need to be installed due to delays in shipments due to COVID-19.

It said that some of the rides that are imported from abroad were delayed, as well as the entry of technicians who are charged with installation and safety checks were also delayed.

The park’s opening is delayed for a third time, as it was originally expected to open in May, though was pushed back to open this month.

Local media also noted that the Lotte World Adventure Busan has also not received building use approval from Gijang-gun office.

Lotte World Adventure Busan is considered one of the key attractions of the East Busan Tourism Complex and is expected to become one of the top tourist attractions in the southeast region.