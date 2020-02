Lotteria has launched the first South Korean fast-food inspired veggie burger with its latest offering the “Miracle Burger”.

According to the company, the burger features a plant-based patty with a meat-like texture that comes from a combination of protein and beans.

Instead of milk, the company used plant-based ingredients for their buns and soybeans instead of eggs for their Korean-style barbecue sauce.

The new burger retails for 5,700 won a la carte, or 7,400 won for a set.