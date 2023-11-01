Image: Booking.com screenshot./Myeongdong L7
Lifestyle

Lotte’s L7 Lifestyle Hotel in Haeundae Beach Area to Open Next Year

By Haps Staff

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is set to launch its latest venture, the ‘L7 Haeundae,’ in the first half of next year around Haeundae Beach.

This upcoming addition will mark the third tier in Lotte Hotels & Resorts’ hotel group, including the distinguished Signiel and Lotte Hotel brands.

The construction of ‘L7 Haeundae’ has been underway since August 2020, covering an expansive 1,690㎡ area and encompassing 383 rooms, with amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool.

The L7 Hotel, a domestic 4-star brand under Lotte Hotels & Resorts, has already established itself in prime locations in Seoul and Vietnam.

With plans for the new L7 Hotel in Busan, Lotte Hotels & Resorts will boast a total of five L7 hotels worldwide.

As Lotte Hotels & Resorts recently unified its hotel and resort divisions, the company is strategically targeting diverse demands within the domestic market through its various hotel and resort brands.

The hotel is expected to cater to the needs of the MZ generation and business travelers.

Situated at the heart of the bustling Haeundae Beach intersection, the hotel enjoys close proximity to the beach and easy access to Haeundae Station on Busan Metro Line 2.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

What are the Most Popular Baby Names in Korea in 2023?

Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

Busan Global Village Hosts “English Flea Market” and “English Experience Event” Today

BAMA in Grand Joseon Held This Weekend

Asia Startup Expo FLY ASIA 2023 Joins Forces with Cannes Film Festival and ACFM, Unleashing the Power of Glocal Projects

The Latest

Fare Increase for Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Approved

12th Swedish Film Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

Changwon Special City Looks to Create a Safe, Walkable city

Exhibition of the “Pucará Bull” in Seoul City Hall Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands to Begin November 8 in Seoul

12 Not So Secret Spots to Enjoy the Fireworks

Korea in Photos: Pampas Grass in Full Bloom at Seonakdong River in Gimhae

Busan
mist
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
100 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 