Lotte’s L7 Lifestyle Hotel in Haeundae Beach Area to Open Next Year

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is set to launch its latest venture, the ‘L7 Haeundae,’ in the first half of next year around Haeundae Beach.

This upcoming addition will mark the third tier in Lotte Hotels & Resorts’ hotel group, including the distinguished Signiel and Lotte Hotel brands.

The construction of ‘L7 Haeundae’ has been underway since August 2020, covering an expansive 1,690㎡ area and encompassing 383 rooms, with amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool.

The L7 Hotel, a domestic 4-star brand under Lotte Hotels & Resorts, has already established itself in prime locations in Seoul and Vietnam.

With plans for the new L7 Hotel in Busan, Lotte Hotels & Resorts will boast a total of five L7 hotels worldwide.

As Lotte Hotels & Resorts recently unified its hotel and resort divisions, the company is strategically targeting diverse demands within the domestic market through its various hotel and resort brands.

The hotel is expected to cater to the needs of the MZ generation and business travelers.

Situated at the heart of the bustling Haeundae Beach intersection, the hotel enjoys close proximity to the beach and easy access to Haeundae Station on Busan Metro Line 2.