Lotus Playground Selected as an Excellent Children’s Playground Facility

Lotus Playground at the historic site of the Great Temple of Mission was selected as one of the seven best children’s playgrounds of the year.

This is the second time since the My Child Heart Forest amusement facility located in Danjang-myeon, Miryang-si was selected in 2020.

Located at 681, Birthplace of Ambassador Samyeong, Miryang-si, the Lotus Playground at the historic site of Ambassador Samyeong opened on April 12 after remodeling.

Centered around the 5-story large tower-type amusement facility shaped like a 15m lotus flower, it is in the limelight as a place to go out for a topiary photo zone, a reservoir observatory, and a bamboo forest trail.

In addition, you can get a glimpse of the footsteps of Ambassador Yu-jeong, a monk with the spirit of saving the country, who represents Miryang, such as the Missionary Memorial Hall, Memorial Square, and Mission Madang, which are popular with family visitors.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Security has been selecting and managing excellent children’s play facilities every year since 2012 to encourage the installation of safe children’s play facilities.

The excellent children’s play facilities were finally selected after evaluating five areas: safety management, maintenance and operation, safe design, and connection to child development.

Selected facilities are awarded certificates and certification plates for excellent amusement facilities for the next three years, and incentives such as exemption from safety education are given once.

The Lotus Playground at the Historic Site of Missionary Ambassador is open year-round and admission is free. No separate reservation is required.