Ko Jin-young -- Image courtesy of BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA BMW Championships in Busan Canceled

Haps Staff

The 2020 LPGA BMW Championships scheduled for next month in Busan has been canceled.

According to the LPGA, they have decided to cancel the event in accordance with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s guidelines on COVID-19.

Korea joins Taiwan and China as other events that were canceled by the LPGA in Asia.

A new KLPGA event will take its place, with an 800 million won purse prize being offered for the 2020 Huen Care Women’s Open at the South Rings Yeongnam Country Club in Jeollanam-do.

The four-day event will take place from October 22.

Haps Staff
