The LPGA International Busan golf course has changed back to its original name “Asiad Country Club” (CC) from today.

Asiad CC, which was opened in 2002, is one of the city’s premier golf courses offering 27 holes.

It is 48% owned by the city of Busan.

The name had changed in 2019 when it hosted the BMW LPGA Championships, though the three year contract expired after this year.