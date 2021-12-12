LPGA Will No Longer Hold BMW Ladies Championship in Busan

The last large yearly international sporting event in Busan, the LGPA’s BMW Ladies Championship, will no longer be held in Busan.

The city ended its contractual obligation with the LPGA for the event which lasted from 2019 to 2021.

Only two events were played, however, with the 2020 edition being canceled due to COVID-19.

The host golf course, the Asiad CC, recently returned to its former name on December 1st after changing back from the LPGA Internationap.

As a result, the city will save 600 million won it earmarked yearly to host the event.