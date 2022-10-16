Image: City of Busan Events LUCI Annual General Meeting 2022 Haps Staff October 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Lighting Urban Community International’s general meeting takes place at BEXCO. Event Information Period: October 19-22, 2022 Venue: BEXCO, Nurimaru APEC House, around Yeongdo-gu Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Dongnae Eupseong History Festival Gwangalli Eobang Festival Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China ECCK Busan Information Session: Strategic Trends in Northeast Asia BMA Collection from Historically Created Relations The Latest New Data Shows Korean’s Eat More Seafood than Rice BTO Opens New Busan City Bus Tour Route in West Busan What’s On in Busan: October 17 – October 23 “Spanish Village” to be Built in Geoje Despite Successful BTS Concert, Online Reaction to the Organization of the Event is Very Negative Korea Destinations: 5 Representative Wellness Tourist Spots in Gyeongnam Busan few clouds enter location 19 ° C 19 ° 19 ° 59 % 4.6kmh 11 % Mon 21 ° Tue 16 ° Wed 17 ° Thu 18 ° Fri 20 ° Dine & Drink New Data Shows Korean’s Eat More Seafood than Rice Paris Baguette Launches Fireworks Cake with Boogi Burger King Running New Whopper Promo This Week Oktoberfest 2022 Returns Travel Local Destinations BTO Opens New Busan City Bus Tour Route in West Busan Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: 5 Representative Wellness Tourist Spots in Gyeongnam Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Gimhae Daedong Ecological Sports Park Cosmos in Full Bloom Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Hwangmaesan, the Legend of Autumn that Begins Again