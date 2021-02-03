Image: Wikicommons
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost 16%-18% More than Last Year

Haps Staff

As food prices around the country are rising due to last year’s prolonged rainy season and the pathogenic AI, table preparations for this year’s Lunar New Year are expected to rise about 16% to 18%.

Specifically, the recent rise in the price of eggs, pork, and fruit around the country has made this year’s prices increase significantly.

Korea Price Information released its report examining the prices of preparing a table of food for chesa at traditional markets and hypermarkets for this year’s holiday season.

It showed that buying from traditional markets that a family of four would cost 291,480 won, a 16.4% increase over 2020.

Shopping at hypermarkets would cost 340,200 won, an over 52,000 won increase over last year, or an 18% rise.

Eggs, apples, persimmons, and Korean leeks were the items with the highest increase in prices, with some more than doubling over last year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

Online: Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins Today

Haps Staff -
The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online from today through January 29th featuring great sales of up to 30% on items.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Here’s What to Expect When the New E-mart Traders Opens in Yeonje-gu

Haps Staff -
While the opening of the new Yeonsan E-mart Traders in Yeonje-gu is not only exciting shoppers, it is also raising major concerns about adding more to the notoriously bad traffic situation already in the area.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Delivery Workers May Go On Strike Before Lunar New Year

BeFM News -
Delivery workers in unions threatened to launch a general strike unless measures are put in place before next month's Lunar New Year to prevent overwork.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Korea Grand Sale Gets Underway Today

Haps Staff -
The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, airlines, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Haps Staff -
With Christmas just a few days away, here's 10 great places to go look for a special gift for your loved one.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Lotte Department Store Main Branch in Seomyeon Under Fire For Not Checking Customers Temperatures

Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's main branch in Seomyeon is facing criticism for not implementing basic quarantine measures such as doing temperature checks, asking for QR codes, or providing an ample amount of hand sanitizer.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Women's University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Family Outings Await at Geoje Forest Sound Park

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A great place for a family outing for young kids, Geoje Forest Sound Park in Gyeongnam province is a relatively new attraction that caters to nature lovers.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Two Busan Police Officers Fired For Drinking and Driving

Busan News BeFM News -
Two officers from the Busan Police Agency have been caught for drunk driving and removed from their post.
Read more

Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost 16%-18% More than Last Year

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
As food prices around the country are rising due to last year's prolonged rainy season and the pathogenic AI, table preparations for this year's Lunar New Year are expected to rise about 16% to 18%.
Read more

Busan IPark Sign Defender Valentinos Sielis

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
The Busan IPark are looking to shore up its defense this year with the signing of ex-Jeju United defender Valentinos Sielis.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
69 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 