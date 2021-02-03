Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost 16%-18% More than Last Year

As food prices around the country are rising due to last year’s prolonged rainy season and the pathogenic AI, table preparations for this year’s Lunar New Year are expected to rise about 16% to 18%.

Specifically, the recent rise in the price of eggs, pork, and fruit around the country has made this year’s prices increase significantly.

Korea Price Information released its report examining the prices of preparing a table of food for chesa at traditional markets and hypermarkets for this year’s holiday season.

It showed that buying from traditional markets that a family of four would cost 291,480 won, a 16.4% increase over 2020.

Shopping at hypermarkets would cost 340,200 won, an over 52,000 won increase over last year, or an 18% rise.

Eggs, apples, persimmons, and Korean leeks were the items with the highest increase in prices, with some more than doubling over last year.