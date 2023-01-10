Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost A Little More Than Last Year

Families are expected to experience the burden of increased food prices during this year’s Seollal Lunar New Year holiday.

The Korea Price Research Center said today that setting up an ancestral rite table this year is expected to cost 5.8% more than last year.

The estimated cost to set up a memorial table for a four-person household came to be 254,300 won this year.

It was calculated based on the average prices of 29 food items typically used during the ceremony at traditional markets in major cities.

Vegetable prices increased overall following poor farming conditions this winter, affecting the harvests.

19 of the 29 items known as seolseok considered key for the holiday were cheaper at local markets.

Officials plan on checking the supply and demand of major items and price trends of goods sold during the Lunar New Year holidays at traditional markets and large marts in the region.