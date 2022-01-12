Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost A Little More Than Last Year

As food prices around the country are rising due to COVID-19 and logistics issues, table preparations for this year’s Lunar New Year are expected to rise about 0.2% to 0.4% compared to 2021.

Specifically, the recent rise in the price of beef, jujube, and bellflower around the country has made this year’s prices increase.

Rice and fruit are cheaper this year than last year due to an excess in production.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation released its report examining the prices of preparing a table of food for chesa at traditional markets and hypermarkets for this year’s holiday season.

It showed that buying from traditional markets that a family of four would cost 264,442 won while hopping at hypermarkets would cost 366,511 won.

19 of the 28 items known as seolseok considered key for the holiday were cheaper at local markets.

The city of Busan will set a special measures period until the 30th for price stability ahead of the Lunar New Year and plan to intensively check price-fixing and country of origin labeling with local district and county offices.

Officials plan on checking the supply and demand of major items and price trends of goods sold during the Lunar New Year holidays at traditional markets and large marts in the region.