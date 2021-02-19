NewsBusan News

Lunar New Year’s Festivities in Busan Much Quieter This Year

Haps Staff

The city of Busan said the number of visitors to the city during the Lunar New Year holidays decreased by 62% compared to the holiday last year.

During this period, the average daily traffic to and from major highway junctions in Busan was 319,000, down 8.1% from last year’s holiday.

The number of public transportation (intercity buses, railroads, and air) users going to and from the city also averaged 48,249 per day, down 62.2% from last year.

The number of traffic accidents was 71 (88 injuries and 1 death), down by 35.6% from last year.

Haps Staff
