Luxury Goods Sales Rise in Busan Despite Pandemic

Sales of luxury goods at department stores in the first half in Busan have been on the rise despite the recession during the pandemic COVID-19 crisis.

According to Lotte Department Store in Busan, sales of luxury goods in the first half of this year increased by 14% compared to the same period last year, thanks to strong sales of expensive bags, watches, and jewelry.

With time spent at home increased, demand for household appliances such as massage chairs, coffee machines, and refrigerators have increased, and other related product sales increased by more than 10%.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City also saw a 20% increase in foreign brand sales.

An official from the department store said, “The number of young people investing in themselves has increased, and there are many famous brand discount events, so the sales of luxury goods have continued to rise.”