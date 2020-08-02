LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Luxury Goods Sales Rise in Busan Despite Pandemic

BeFM News

Sales of luxury goods at department stores in the first half in Busan have been on the rise despite the recession during the pandemic COVID-19 crisis.

According to Lotte Department Store in Busan, sales of luxury goods in the first half of this year increased by 14% compared to the same period last year, thanks to strong sales of expensive bags, watches, and jewelry.

With time spent at home increased, demand for household appliances such as massage chairs, coffee machines, and refrigerators have increased, and other related product sales increased by more than 10%.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City also saw a 20% increase in foreign brand sales.

An official from the department store said, “The number of young people investing in themselves has increased, and there are many famous brand discount events, so the sales of luxury goods have continued to rise.”

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Mega Mart Holding Huge Discount Event Through the 19th

Haps Staff -
Mega Mart's around the city are holding "Mega Black Day", their annual big discount sale from July 15 through 19.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Brand Festa 2020 Returns to BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City Government and broadcasting company CBS are co-hosting the Busan Brand Festa in an effort to support struggling local businesses and boost the local economy.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Lotte Mall at Dongbusan and Gimhae Holding Mega Sale Until June 7th

Haps Staff -
Lotte Mall is holding a Mega Sale at its Dongbusan and Gimhae locations until the 7th of June.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Lotte Department Stores in Seoul Testing “Shop Alone” Service

Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store has begun testing a "Shop Alone" service in Seoul, which allows customers not to be bothered by employees and sales clerks.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Sales of Laptops and Mobile Devices Surge in Busan as Online Home Schooling Begins

BeFM News -
Sales of electronic goods such as laptops have skyrocketed in Busan with the spring semester to commence soon.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Haps Staff -
Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Three Valleys to Cool Down from the Heat

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
You may be surprised to find out there are quite a few cool places in close proximity to the city center.
Read more

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

부산 도시가스 요금, 8월 1일부터 13% 인하

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 어려운 시민들의 경제적 부담을 덜어주기 위해 8월 1일부터 도시가스 요금을 13% 인하하기로 했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Luxury Goods Sales Rise in Busan Despite Pandemic

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Sales of luxury goods at department stores in the first half in Busan have been on the rise despite the recession during the pandemic COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: August 3 – August 9

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released 'Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea.
Read more
Busan
mist
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea