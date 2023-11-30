Luxury Hotel Buffet Prices Rise as Year-end Gatherings Return

As the demand for dining out surges due to year-end gatherings and family events this month, adult dinner prices at luxury hotel buffets in Busan have spiked to as high as 170,000 won.

This increase is attributed to the hotel industry designating a ‘year-end special buffet period’ and introducing additional fees.

All seven buffet restaurants in luxury hotels in Busan are implementing special year-end rates.

The average price of a weekend dinner for one adult at a luxury hotel buffet in Busan in December stands at 150,000 won, showing a rate increase ranging from 7% to 63% compared to regular pricing.

Signiel Busan’s buffet, ‘The View,’ will feature weekday and weekend adult dinner fees set at 150,000 won from the 15th to the 29th. During the Christmas season (from the 23rd to the 25th), the fee will be 170,000 won, marking a 7% and 21% increase from the usual price of 140,000 won, respectively.

Lotte Hotel Busan’s buffet, ‘La Seine,’ will charge 160,000 won per adult for weekday dinners and weekend lunches and dinners through January 1st. This represents a 10% increase from the previous price of 145,000 won.

Paradise Hotel Busan’s buffet, ‘On the Plate,’ will also observe a special buffet period from the 15th of December to January 1st, with adult dinner prices rising from 145,000 won to 160,000 won.

Ananti Hilton Busan’s buffet, ‘Damoim,’ will charge 150,000 won for adult dinner during the Christmas season from the 22nd to the 25th, marking a 15% increase from the existing 130,000 won.

The Grand Josun Busan buffet, ‘Aria,’ will see a price increase for weekday dinners and weekend lunch and dinner, changing from 135,000 won to 145,000 won from today through January 1.

Westin Chosun Busan buffet, ‘Camilia,’ will experience a price hike of over 7%, moving from 130,000 won to 140,000 won until January 1st.

Hotel Nongshim’s buffet, ‘Ristolante,’ will see a substantial jump in adult dinner prices on the 24th, 25th, and 31st, soaring 63% from 79,000 won to 129,000 won.

Towards the year-end, the cost of dinner for one adult at a luxury hotel buffet in Seoul has surpassed 200,000 won. For a group of 5 people, the meal cost exceeds 1 million won.

Customers are expressing dissatisfaction with hotel buffets raising prices during the peak season of year-end gatherings, contributing to an overall increase in dining expenses.

The hotel industry notes that they typically feature a special buffet menu distinct from the usual offerings at the end of the year, including an array of seasonal menus, such as steak, along with the additional additions of alcoholic beverages like wine and beer.

Despite the high prices, many of the hotels are seeing reservations at high rates as year-end gatherings are returning to normal after COVID-19.