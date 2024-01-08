Luxury Hotel to be Built in Saha-gu

A luxury hotel is set to be built on the former site of Hanjin Heavy Industries in Dadae-dong, Saha-gu, becoming a prominent feature in Seobusan tourism alongside a vast apartment complex boasting 3,095 households.

HSD, a site developer, announced on the 8th that it has signed an MOU with Parnas Hotel for the consignment operation of a tourist hotel planned for construction on the Dadae Marine Complex Cultural Site.

The sprawling apartment complex will encompass 3,095 units across 11 buildings, each reaching up to 48 floors. The remaining space will host a luxurious hotel managed by Parnas Hotel, an above-ground park, an elementary school, and an underground parking facility.

Renowned for its more than 40 years of hotel management expertise, Parnas will oversee the operation of the hotel.

Situated on a seaside cultural site spanning 18,937 square meters at 370-72, Dadae-dong, the hotel will boast over 200 rooms, each designed to offer panoramic views of the South Sea, capturing both sunrise and sunset.

The hotel will feature top-notch amenities, including an infinity pool, spa, fitness club, banquet hall, and seminar room.

Known for its five-star establishments such as ‘Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ and ‘InterContinental Seoul COEX’ in Samseong-dong, Seoul, along with ‘Parnas Hotel Jeju’ in Jungmun Tourist Complex, Jeju, Parnas Hotel is a distinguished hotel specialist with a premium business hotel brand named ‘Nine Tree Hotel’.

Additionally, it operates various facilities domestically and internationally, including Parnas Mall, Parnas Tower, and Vietnam’s ‘Sunflower International Village’.