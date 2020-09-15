Image: Lotte Hotel
Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Haps Staff

Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer “untact” meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.

As some of the major hotels had to close down some of their restaurants during the pandemic, they began to offer delivery service and a drive-thru option earlier this year.

Here are a few specials recently announced.

Lotte Hotel Busan — Their new take-out menu consists of five different camping menus such as barbecue sets, pizza, lunch boxes, and more while “The Lounge”, located in the hotel lobby, began promotion of an ‘Eat-alone Meal Set’ and ‘Drink-alone Wine Set’ to attract customers. To use the drive-thru service, customers have to pre-order their food over the phone and pick it up at the drive-thru zone.

Westin Chosun Hotel — The hotel also introduced a new ‘untact’ drive-thru service which allows customers to enjoy hotel meals at home while personal delivery service is available for customers ordering 20 sets or more.

Paradise Hotel — The popular Haeundae hotel has launched a one-person meal menu for those wishing to enjoy meals in their room.

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Haps Staff
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
