Luxury Store Workers at Shinsegae Department Store Test Positive for COVID-19

An epidemiological investigation is being conducted for employees at a luxury store on the first floor of the Centum City branch of Shinsegae Department Store in Haeundae-gu, after a number of workers there tested positive.

The first employee to get tested positive was on the 28th, and following that two other co-workers also tested positive on the 29th, and then 2 more employees and 5 acquaintances of the employee tested positive.

There are now 10 related cases.

The city of Busan has quarantined 56 store employees and is conducting an investigation by securing a list of store entrants.

So far, 1,600 customers have visited the store, identified through the electronic access list.

The name of the store was not released by the quarantine authorities.

 

