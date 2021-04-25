Image: Yangsan City
Travel

“Luxury Yangsan 2000-ro Dulle-gil” Plan Looks to Connect Six Mountains in Gyeongsangnam-do

Haps Staff

The city of Yangsan is looking to promote a plan to connect six major mountain areas in Gyeongsangnam-do into one as a tourism resource in the area.

According to the plan, the city plans to spend around 600 million won which they envision will connect six famous mountains in the regions — Cheonseongsan, Daeunsan, Geumjeongsan, Obongsan, Sinbulsan, and Yeongchuksan — which will allow visitors to walk footpaths, access promenades, and mountain trails without interruption.

Image: Yangsan City

Around the total area of around 600-700 kilometers, there are 262-kilometers of dulle-gils and hiking trails along 67 long and short routes and 142-kilometers of forest roads with 29 routes.

Image: Yangsan City

The city hopes to link accommodation, food, and experience zones along the trails in order to revitalize tourism as a place for healing and meditation.

Yangsan is expected to announce a bid for the project with a specific building plan to be completed next May or June.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
29 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 