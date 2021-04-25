“Luxury Yangsan 2000-ro Dulle-gil” Plan Looks to Connect Six Mountains in Gyeongsangnam-do

The city of Yangsan is looking to promote a plan to connect six major mountain areas in Gyeongsangnam-do into one as a tourism resource in the area.

According to the plan, the city plans to spend around 600 million won which they envision will connect six famous mountains in the regions — Cheonseongsan, Daeunsan, Geumjeongsan, Obongsan, Sinbulsan, and Yeongchuksan — which will allow visitors to walk footpaths, access promenades, and mountain trails without interruption.

Around the total area of around 600-700 kilometers, there are 262-kilometers of dulle-gils and hiking trails along 67 long and short routes and 142-kilometers of forest roads with 29 routes.

The city hopes to link accommodation, food, and experience zones along the trails in order to revitalize tourism as a place for healing and meditation.

Yangsan is expected to announce a bid for the project with a specific building plan to be completed next May or June.