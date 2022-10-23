Lydia Ko Wins BMW Ladies Championship

Lydia Ko capped off a splendid afternoon at Oak Valley C.C. shooting a -21 for the tournament to capture the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship in Wonju.

Ko, who started the day one stroke back from Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, hit two birdies on the first four holes to keep pace with Thitikul who went on to bogey the 5th, 7th, and 9th holes.

She was also tied with Andrea Lee going into the day but Epson and LPGA Tour winner Lee posted a four-day total of -17 and finished four shots back of Ko.

“I was able to feed off good momentum. I had a couple of stretches where I made consecutive birdies. For me, the big turnaround was my birdie on 10. To be honest, if it didn’t go in, I had a pretty hefty par putt coming back. I was able to feed off that. I normally don’t do first pumps, and I did a couple of first pumps on my back nine because I knew how much every single of those putts would count,” said Ko, who is now 30th on the LPGA Tour All-Time Wins List.

“I feel so proud to be born in Korea. Because of that I really wanted to win here. It’s not only just a place that I’m born, but a lot of my family is still here. This week my relatives are here, my direct family is here and I wanted to win it for them as well. To be able to do that this year in front of a lot of them, it means a lot.”

A trio of players finished in a tie for third at -16, including LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi, Epson Tour graduate Lilia Vu and Wonju native Hyo Joo Kim. Though she wasn’t able to chase down Ko, Kim was still very proud of the show she was able to put on for her hometown crowd and was grateful for the opportunity to play a BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley.

“This is the first LPGA event held in my hometown, and although I didn’t win, I think I did very well,” she said. “So I’m pleased, and I’m especially pleased that I was able to show the other players and the world my hometown.”

Two-time Tour winner Thitikul finished in solo sixth at -13 after a 2-over, 74, unable to recapture the magic she had in round one, and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn was alone in seventh at -12.

LET winner Linn Grant and 2021 U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica champion Yuka Saso finished tied for 8th at -11 with five players sitting in a tie for tenth at -10, including major champions Hannah Green and Danielle Kang and Korean amateur Minsol Kim.