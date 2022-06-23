MAD STARS Seeking Junior Creatives For the 2022 New Stars Ad Competition

The MAD STARS Organizing Committee announced that it will launch a contest to find, nurture and place the spotlight on young talented creatives.

The competition, which runs until 31st July, is called ‘New Stars AD Competition (a.k.a. New Stars).’ The contest is in its 9th year of existence and was originally launched in 2013.

New Stars is aimed at junior professionals in marketing, public relations, and advertising with less than five years of experience. Contestants can take part individually or as a team of up to two people.

The brief this year is “A suggestion of AD campaign to successfully attract the World Expo 2030 to Busan”, MAD STARS is seeking the most brilliant and creative advertising ideas from all over the world. Due to COVID-19, the contest will remain online this year.

Winners receive a variety of benefits and prizes. The gold prize winner (1 Team) will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of KRW 5 million. In addition, they will have the opportunity of having their campaign be executed, finally, they will also be given the chance to participate in the MAD STARS overseas promotion program.

A total of six categories can be submitted in FILM, PRINT, OUTDOOR, ONLINE, CREATIVE SOLUTION, and PLANNING PAPER.

Submissions must be made in English.

Mr. Hwan-Jin Choi, the MAD STARS Executive Committee chairperson, said, “We believe that advertising and creativity are essential for Busan to succeed in attracting the World Expo to the city. So we’ve decided that this year’s brief for our New Stars program should relate to Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.”

Apply and find more details on the MAD STARS website at www.adstars.org