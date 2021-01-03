Image: Madame Tussauds Singapore
Madame Tussauds Singapore Creates Travel Bubble with Korea

Haps Staff

Madame Tussauds in Singapore is creating a brand new K-wave set, which is set to be launched in the 3rd week of January. Guests can be transported to historical and Instagrammable locations inspired by tourist places in Korea.

Without packing any suitcases, guests can find themselves posing in front of hanoks and blooming cherry blossom trees. Besides the brand-new photogenic sets, stars like Oppa Kim Woo Bin, Suzy Bae, and Song Seung-heon will make this iconic K-wave zone complete.

Kim Woo Bin, whose unique figure is brought in from Hong Kong, will be in Singapore for a limited period only. He began his career in 2008 as a runway model, before making his acting debut in the KBS TV Drama White Christmas in 2011.

His breakthrough came with “School 2013” and “The Heirs”. Kim later starred in box office hits “Friend: The Great Legacy”, “The Con Artists” and he took on his first leading role on the television in “Uncontrollably Fond”, together with Suzy Bae which is now airing on Netflix.

“Madame Tussauds Singapore has created a yearlong campaign for 2021 with different Korean stars coming to Singapore. Guests can expect new figures and even changes to the set, every quarter. Over the years we received many requests for Korean stars and 2021 will be the year that we are realizing a few of these wishes,” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is based at Imbiah Lookout. The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be used to visit the family fun 5-in-1 attraction.

For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit the website www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

