Image: Busan City
“Made in Busan” Shoes to Get Special Promotional Help This Year

BeFM News

The city of Busan said today it has selected nine promising shoe companies for its shoe development business for this year.

The nine companies will develop their shoe products by October, will be displayed at the Busan International Shoe Show, and get access to markets for sales.

The shoes will also get genuine product authentication technology of the Korea Mint Corporation for the first time to increase the added value of the products.

Each shoe will be given a ‘Made in Busan’ sticker to the shoe products that were designed and produced in Busan in cooperation with the City of Busan and the Korea Mint.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

