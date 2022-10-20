Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival Resumes After 3 Years in Changwon

The 2022 Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival will be held in Uichang-gu from the 22nd to the 23rd in the area of ​​the Mageumsan Hot Springs Tourist Complex in Buk-myeon in Changwon.

The Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival, which has been held since 2007 to revitalize Changwon’s representative hot spring tourist destinations, was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, but will be reopened after three years by the Mageumsan Hot Springs Festival Promotion Committee.

Starting with the Onsen Receiving Festival at 1 pm on Saturday, the 22nd, various performances including Nanta, Dance, and Arango Gojanggu, including preliminary rounds for the Onsen Song Festival, will be held. From 6 pm onwards, fireworks, prize draws, and stage performances by invited singers will follow. On the 23rd, there will be a final and an awards ceremony for the Onsen Song Festival.

You can experience Mageumsan hot spring water at the foot bath in the tourist complex. A tasting event for special products such as Buk-myeon sweet persimmon, makgeolli, and hand tofu, and a farmer’s market will also be held.

Mageumsan Hot Spring is a slightly alkaline salt spring with a temperature of 57 degrees Celsius or higher. It contains a large amount of 20 natural minerals such as sodium, iron, calcium, and manganese, and is said to be effective for neuralgia and muscle pain.