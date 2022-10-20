Image: Changwon City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival Resumes After 3 Years in Changwon

Haps Staff

The 2022 Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival will be held in Uichang-gu from the 22nd to the 23rd in the area of ​​the Mageumsan Hot Springs Tourist Complex in Buk-myeon in Changwon.

The Mageumsan Hot Spring Festival, which has been held since 2007 to revitalize Changwon’s representative hot spring tourist destinations, was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, but will be reopened after three years by the Mageumsan Hot Springs Festival Promotion Committee.

Starting with the Onsen Receiving Festival at 1 pm on Saturday, the 22nd, various performances including Nanta, Dance, and Arango Gojanggu, including preliminary rounds for the Onsen Song Festival, will be held. From 6 pm onwards, fireworks, prize draws, and stage performances by invited singers will follow. On the 23rd, there will be a final and an awards ceremony for the Onsen Song Festival.

You can experience Mageumsan hot spring water at the foot bath in the tourist complex. A tasting event for special products such as Buk-myeon sweet persimmon, makgeolli, and hand tofu, and a farmer’s market will also be held.

Mageumsan Hot Spring is a slightly alkaline salt spring with a temperature of 57 degrees Celsius or higher. It contains a large amount of 20 natural minerals such as sodium, iron, calcium, and manganese, and is said to be effective for neuralgia and muscle pain.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
71 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 