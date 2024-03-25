Magic Circus Returning in April

The organizing committee of the Busan International Magic Festival announced that it will host magic circus shows on weekends in April starting at the Spo One Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater.

The magic circus is a series of magic shows that has been prepared by the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee and the city of Busan for many years.

It will run two shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in April.

The autumn series will run from August 31 through the end of September.