‘Magic Convention Fall In Magic’ Will be Held at Haeundae Cultural Center June 5-6

‘Magic Convention Fall In Magic’, the first event of the 16th Busan International Magic Festival (BIMF), will be held at Haeundae Cultural Center on June 5th and 6th.

There will be the International Magic Competition for emerging magicians, lectures for magic enthusiasts and the general public, and a ‘Welcome Party’, among others.

Due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the vacancy of overseas guests will be filled with an online performance by Spanish magician Dani Daortiz.

This year’s 16th BIMF’ Magic Gala Show’ is scheduled to be held at Haeundae Cinema Center from November 12th to 14th. A

BIMF tickets can be purchased through ‘YES24 Performance’. For more information on the festival, check the official website at www.hibimf.org.