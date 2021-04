One of the country’s top magicians Lee Eun-gyeol will perform three shows at KBS Hall next month.

The shows are scheduled for Saturday, May 1st at 6 p.m. and two shows on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets for the show cost 55,000 won or 66,000 won for the one hour and forty-minute show.

Tickets can be purchased on Interpark.